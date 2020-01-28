Murder suspects plead not guilty

Kevin Carter and Keonna Carter appeared in District Court in Chase County Tuesday morning. Both suspects in a murder case plead not guilty. Tuesday in court.

Attorney for Carter, Bob Lindemeier explained that the court cases will go into a discovery period now. No court date for either German or Carter to appear has been set.

A third suspect connected to the crime, Russell Mann of rural Enders, Nebraska is out of jail on a bond. He is set to be in court on February 11th.