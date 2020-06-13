Music on the Move, mobile concert series

The Lied’s MUSIC ON THE MOVE is a mobile summer concert series bringing the music to you on a bicycle-powered stage. We’ll be in a new Lincoln neighborhood each Saturday from 6:30-8:30pm, traveling the streets and inviting you to dance on your balcony, porch, or front yard while local artists perform live. It all kicks off Saturday, June 13th in the East Campus neighborhood, featuring live music with musician Orion Walsh. Visit liedcenter.org/musiconthemove for a list of artists and to see when we’ll be cruising by your house!

MUSIC ON THE MOVE is presented by the Lied Center for Performing Arts and Red Rebel Media as part of our commitment to continue providing arts and entertainment to the community, even when we can’t gather. Through Music on the Move, Lied Live Online, and our online arts education programs, we’re finding innovative new ways to serve Nebraska.

Artist and neighborhood schedule:

All concerts are 6:30-8:30pm

June 13, 2020- Orion Walsh

East Campus (Starting at 35th & Holdredge St.)

June 20, 2020- Angie Kriz & PolkaToons

Eastridge (Starting at Eastridge Dr. & O St.)

June 27, 2020- Big Red Brass Quartet

Williamsburg (Starting at 38th St. & Pine Lake Rd.)

July 4, 2020- No Show

July 11, 2020- Mike Semrad of The Bottle Tops

Northern Lights (Starting at 80th & Holdredge St.)

July 18, 2020- Edem Soul Music

Near South (Starting at 20th & D St.)

July 25, 2020- Myles Jasnowski & Jack Rodenburg

Indian Village (Starting at 18th & Van Dorn St)

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska’s Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world’s most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org