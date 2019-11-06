Musicians in Lincoln celebrate National Saxophone Day

On November 6th, musicians all over celebrate National Saxophone Day.

The saxophone plays in different genres of music like classical, jazz, hip-hop, pop, and blues (SOURCE: KOLN).

In 1846, Adolphe Sax designed the brass woodwind instrument in Belgium. Today, the saxophone finds its way into just about every type of music from classical to jazz.

Some say listening to and playing the relaxing sounds of the instrument are just as soothing as getting a massage.

Tim Pratt is the president of Dietze Music in Lincoln. He began playing the guitar at the age of 12. Pratt tells 10/11 playing puts him in a better mood, "After [having] a stressful day at work, my wife said, 'Why didn’t you just go downstairs and play your guitar for a while?' It was awesome because I sat down there and [played.] I came up, and well, I just felt so much better."

Pance Zaev has been playing the saxophone for decades. He tells 10/11 his favorite type of music to play is jazz. Zaev uses passion and works as an instructor at Dietze Music. Zaev says for him, teaching young people to play saxophone is a rewarding experience, "I'm so happy that with the knowledge that I have by playing and learning the instrument, I can share [it] with my students, and then, see their progress over time."

Picking up his instrument and playing it is one of Zaev's best feelings after a long day. The saxophone's versatility to be played in blues, classical, and even hip hop music is what first attracted Zaev to play. He says the saxophone is the last instrument he fell in love with.