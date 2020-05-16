MyLNK app connects people to Lincoln nonprofits

In the middle of a pandemic, many people need help with providing food, or figuring out housing costs. There are resources in Lincoln ready to help, it's just a matter of finding the right ones to connect with.

There are hundreds of non-profits resources in the Capitol City, all eager to help during this pandemic. Community workers and first responders used to tote around huge books to connect those in need with those organizations, but now all that information can fit inside your pocket on your smartphone.

The MyLNK App was born because people were tired of carrying the book of resources around.

"We had a 200-page resource hand book that we printed and i carried around with me," said Bryan Seck, with the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development. "So If a family told me they needed diapers I would have to flip through the book."

Now 488 organizations and their programming, translated into Spanish, Arabic, and Vietnamese, are all just a few taps away. You can also access the website by clicking on this link.

"We wanted to make sure these resources were accessible to everyone in our community," Seck said.

MyLNK has been downloaded 13,000 times, and usage has doubled since March.

With 18,000 layoffs in Lancaster County, Seck said the resource is more valuable than ever.

"It's critical to create a resource where people can find all non-profit information in one place," said Seck.

The app works offline and keeps no record of what you've searched for.

"A lot of domestic violence abusers look at their partners web browser history. and My LNK doesn't keep track," Seck said. "You can just hit back, and you're out of there and there's no memory."

Seck said the app has around 2000 users right now, but estimates that it could grow to 3000 by the end of May. He said calling 211 is still available if an individual prefers speaking with someone.