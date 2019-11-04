N Report Podcast: Breaking down the breakdown in West Lafayette

The difference between 7-2 and 4-5 is only a handful of plays but Nebraska now has a losing record.

Nebraska suffered losses to Colorado, Indiana and now Purdue. They were all winnable games where the Huskers held a two-digit lead.

Good teams don't lose those games. But in Scott Frost's second year, Nebraska doesn't look like a good football team.

There's a lot of head scratching and frustration among Husker nation. It was mounting before the trip to West Lafayette and now it's amplified.

In the latest episode of the N Report Podcast recorded Monday, we take a crack at deciphering the latest Husker meltdown.

