N Report Podcast: Heartbreak vs. Iowa - a fitting end to the season

The Nebraska Football season has come to a close with a heartbreaking loss to Iowa.

The Huskers have had three straight losings seasons for the first time since the early 1960s. Despite a loss to Iowa, the glass is still half full for many Husker fans.

In this week's N Report Podcast, Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert talk about what went wrong and what the Huskers can build on for 2020. They also discuss the Nebraska Volleyball team and how they're looking to make a run for a potential fifth straight Final Four.

Search "N Report Huskers" anywhere you listen to podcasts. The episodes are also available below.