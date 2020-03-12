NAIA tournament off, Hastings College season ends

Kansas City, Mo. – The NAIA announced today that effective immediately, it will be cancelling all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway.

The Hastings College women's basketball team had been scheduled to play at the Division II national tournament Thursday night in Sioux City, IA. With the cancellation of the tournament, the Lady Broncos end their season with a 30-3 record.

In a press release, the NAIA said: The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.