NCAA introduces new fan experiences for 2020 CWS

Every four years the month of June is jam-packed with sports in Omaha. Swimming and baseball.

Those behind the events are constantly trying to top the last event. We're learning what's new for the fan experience at the CWS.

Anne Clendenin with the NCAA Marketing said, “This community is, bar none, one of the reasons why Omaha is the mecca of college baseball every year."

Teachers and first responders will be two groups of fans featured this June for the greatest show on dirt.

Besides getting discounted tickets on a certain night to watch the game, teachers will be able to register for a school supply giveaway as a way to give back to education.

There will also be a new app where fans can get updates on tickets that becomes available last minute.

Amy Hornocker of CWS Inc. said, "That's the thing we work on every year. We have the new initiatives and everything is not the same. We want to keep the excitement going."

Something else that's new that was brought back last year, the running of the bases.

The running of the bases is for those 12-and-under and will take place after the night game on the first Monday of the series.

