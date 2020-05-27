NDCS: State Penitentiary staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Another staff member for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has tested positive for COVID-19.

NDCS said on Tuesday that an employee at the Nebraska State Penitentiary tested positive for the virus. That person is self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility as to the new test-positive case.

In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the number of NDCS staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 12.