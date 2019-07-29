Authorities searching for missing inmate who didn't return from work release

Authorities are searching for an inmate that is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Antwon Williams did not return to the facility this morning from his place of work.

Williams is serving a 14- to 20-year sentence on two counts of first-degree forgery out of Douglas County. He has a tentative release date of November 17, 2022, and a parole eligibility date of October 30, 2019. Williams is scheduled for a hearing before the Board of Parole on October 1, 2019.

Williams is a 38-year old male, 6’ 2” tall, 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.