NDCS corporal arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner

A corporal at the Lincoln Correctional Center has been arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Erin Slater, 37, a corporal at LCC, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday.

She has been employed by NDCS since March 2019.

Slater resigned her position at NDCS and was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

“It is concerning that someone who is with the agency for a relatively short period of time would deliberately decide to cross professional boundaries with an inmate,” said NDCS Director Scott Frakes. “We will not tolerate this behavior and staff members risk their future employment when they do.”

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.