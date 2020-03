The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a food service worker at the Nebraska State Penitentiary Wednesday for unauthorized communication with a prisoner. She was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

Ashlee Yeackley, 26, has been employed by Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since February 2019 and has only been employed at the penitentiary. NDCS said she will be suspended from her position.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.