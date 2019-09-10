NDCS employee arrested for sexual abuse of an inmate

Bridget Matson (41), a chemical dependency supervisor at the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) in McCook, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on September 10, 2019 for unauthorized communication with a prisoner and sexual abuse of an inmate.

Matson has been employed by NDCS since August of 2011. She started as a chemical dependency treatment specialist at WEC. Matson was promoted to supervisor in April of 2017.

Matson resigned her position at NDCS and was booked into the Red Willow County Jail.

Director Scott R. Frakes reinforced the agency’s zero tolerance policy. “Whether it has to do with conveying contraband to an inmate or establishing a personal relationship, high standards for behavior are there for a reason. Failure to behave in a strictly professional manner puts the safety and security of our facilities in jeopardy. It is not acceptable.”