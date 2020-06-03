NDCS employee arrested

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 31-year-old Sheena Meidt, a recreation specialist at the Lincoln Correctional Center, was arrested Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

Meidt has been an employee of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since August 2019. She previously held positions as a corporal and a unit case worker. Following her arrest, Meidt was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.