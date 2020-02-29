NDCS employee arrested

20-year-old Carley Broadfoot, a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Friday for unauthorized communication with a prisoner (Neb. Rev. Stat. 83-417). It is a Class IV felony.

Broadfoot was booked into the Douglas County jail. She has been employed by NDCS since October 2019 and will be terminated from her position.

This was the second employee arrested at NDCS this week for unauthorized communication with an inmate. Director Scott R. Frakes said the arrests point to the serious nature of such actions. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated within NDCS. When discovered, it will be acted upon swiftly. Breaking the law puts individuals at risk and compromises the safety of other staff, inmates and the public.”