NDCS employee arrested at Work Ethic Camp in McCook.

41-year-old Bridget Matson was a chemical dependency supervisor at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook. Arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner and sexual abuse of an inmate.

SHE WAS employed by NDCS since August of 2011. AND was promoted to supervisoRY POSITION in April

of 2017.

Matson resigned her position at NDCS and was booked into the Red Willow County Jail.

Director Scott R. Frakes reinforced the agency’s zero tolerance policy. “Whether it has to do with conveying contraband to an inmate or establishing a personal relationship, high standards for behavior are there for a reason. Failure to behave in a strictly professional manner puts the safety and security of our facilities in jeopardy. It is not acceptable.”

