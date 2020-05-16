Third NDCS inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Saturday that an inmate assigned to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha tested positive for the coronavirus. That individual went to the hospital for unrelated medical issues and was tested upon admission.

This is the third inmate to test positive in NDCS. All three men were from CCC-O. Contact tracing will be conducted to identify other individuals who had close contact with the person who tested positive.

Nine staff members within the entire department have tested positive. Some staff members have completed their quarantine and have since returned to work.