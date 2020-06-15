Twentieth NDCS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Monday that a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is positive for the coronavirus. The staff member is employed at the Omaha Correctional Center. The person is self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility as to the new positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 20. Thirteen of those individuals have already recovered from COVID-19 and have returned to work.