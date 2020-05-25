NDCS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Monday that a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has tested positive for the coronavirus. The staff member is employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center. The person is se-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility as to the new test-positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the number of NDCS staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 11.