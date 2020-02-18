NDCS to explore options for construction of new prison

On Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced it will explore options for constructing a new prison in the state.

NDCS Director Scott Frakes said he will soon be issuing a request for information for the "construction, maintenance and creation of new prison capacity."

“In particular, this will allow for the exploration of a public-private partnership that could provide certain benefits to the state including an accelerated timeline to build and a long term lease agreement, with the potential to own any new facility at the end,” Frakes said.

According to a release by NDCS, a report authored by the JFA Institute projected that male admissions to NDCS would increase at an average rate of 2.5 percent each year over the next decade. The female population could be expected to increase at an average of 2.0 percent annually during the same time frame.

“This report now gives us a more solid projection of growth,” Frakes said. “It’s a tool that will help inform responses to the RFI, with best estimates of how to meet Nebraska’s current and future needs.”

Frakes said at this point, he did not have initial projections concerning the cost of any new construction projects. "Build-lease partnerships have been explored and utilized by other states as a means to cover immediate construction costs and spread the payments over time," the release states.

Currently, prisons in Nebraska are operating at 116.44 percent of capacity, with the highest being the Diagnostic & Evaluation Center in Lincoln, which is currently at 198 percent capacity.