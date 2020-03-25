Education commissioner recommends schools should remain closed through end of school year

Nebraska's Commissioner of Education is now recommending that all Nebraska schools should not return to normal operations this school year.

In a letter sent to superintendents across the state, Matthew Blomstedt says that he does not make the recommendation lightly but he cannot legally require it. That power rests with Governor Pete Ricketts and health officials.

"You should note, health officials and the Governor are supportive of this recommendation," said Blomstedt.

The letter goes on to say schools must be prepared to operate in this alternate learning environment through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Public and private schools are now recommended to fully transition into their remote learning for the remaining weeks of the spring semester.