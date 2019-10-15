NDOT details 25 road fatalities in the month of September

Nebraska Department of Transportation stated 25 people died in 22 crashes on Nebraska roadways during the month of September.

Of those 25, two involved motorcyclists and two involved pedestrians with one involving a skateboard and another involving an ATV. Nine of the 21 vehicle occupants were not wearing a seatbelt.

There were six deaths on the interstate, 12 on other highways and seven on local roads.

This brings the yearly total to 186 deaths from 158 fatal accidents; which is more than all of the last five years.

