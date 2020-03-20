NDOT opens all rest areas to 24/7 service

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced on Friday that all rest area facilities will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Contractors on site will clean and sanitize the buildings during normal daytime hours. NDOT has been working with its trucking partners and rest area contractors to ensure facilities will be opened to all who need them during this pandemic. Travelers are reminded to wash hands, avoid unnecessary touching of surfaces and to maintain social distancing whenever possible.

Continue to check 511.nebraska.gov for updated information on availability.