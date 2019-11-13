NDOT releases new policy for roadside memorials

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced a new policy regarding memorials set up along roads.

The new roadside memorial policy is aimed at allowing an immediate family member to memorize a death that occurred as a result of a vehicular crash on the State Highway system, according to a release.

The policy now says that a family member may apply for a sign made by NDOT to be placed in a requested location. The memorial may stand for two-years after installation and NDOT says, they will do everything they can to get the sign as close to the location requested.

“The Department believes this new policy appropriately allows families to honor their loved ones while keeping the State Highway System free of various memorials and hazards which may be a distraction to motorists. We want to recognize grieving families while balancing our responsibility of increasing safety on Nebraska’s highway system,” said Director Kyle Schneweis.

NDOT wishes to work with all families who already have memorials in place and encourage them to apply for a sign produced by NDOT.

According to a release, each personalized sign will include the victim's name and a choice from five safety messages: "Seat Belts Save Lives," "Don't Drink and Drive," Please Drive Safely," "Don't Text and Drive," and "Don't Drive Impaired."

The application and memorial information can be found on the NDOT website. The application fee is $50 and will go to the cost of the production of the sign, according to the release.