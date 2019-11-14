NDOT repairs roads, opens Sandhills highways on Thursday

Traffic will be back to two-way lanes by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, on Highway 83 between Thedford and Valentine. Nebraska Department of Transportation says the area was covered with water since May 2019 as the result of abnormally high rainfall.

Traffic was limited to one-way traffic, controlled by stoplights, for several months. Officials were able to pump enough water out of the low-lying area to get the water off the road and remove the temporary surfacing allowing traffic to return to normal.

NDOT also says Nebraska Highway 97 is open to one-lane traffic with still a small amount of water covering a portion of the northbound lane.

Officials want drivers to be careful driving through the area. Crews installed a culvert at Alkali Pond, providing drainage to allow the roadway to clear.

Next week, weather permitting, NDOT plans to raise a portion of the roadbed on N-61 between Hyannis and Merriman, which has had water over the road most of the summer.