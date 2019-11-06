NDOT to host second round of Lincoln-Omaha intercity bus route open houses

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) continues to study the feasibility of delivering future Lincoln to Omaha intercity bus service.

The project team will present concepts for proposed transit routes between the two cities during a second round of public open house meetings.

Kari Ruse, NDOT Transit Manager, says, “We are excited to introduce proposed routes and schedules so we can gather additional input from the public and stakeholders.”

Nebraska residents are encouraged to attend any of the open house meetings, scheduled as follows:

• Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at the Lancaster County Extension Office

(444 Cherrycreek Rd., Lincoln, NE 68528); presentations at 12:15, 2:00 and 4:00 p.m.

• Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at the Ashland Public Library (1324 Silver

St., Ashland, NE 68803); presentations at 12:15, 2:00 and 4:00 p.m.

• Friday, November 15, 2019, from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center

(2825 Y Street, Omaha, NE 68107); presentations at 12:15 and 2:00 p.m.

Those unable to attend the in-person events are invited to join the meeting via Facebook live each of the advertised days at https://www.facebook.com/nebraska.transit from 12 - 1:00 p.m.

This project is part of Nebraska’s Mobility Management program, which seeks to coordinate and improve transportation options for Nebraskans.

The anticipated completion of the study is spring 2020.

More information about Nebraska’s transit program and mobility management is available at https://nebraskatransit.com/.

