NDOT to host series of Lincoln-Omaha intercity bus route public meetings

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is conducting a feasibility study to deliver a future Lincoln to Omaha intercity bus route.

The project team will review and discuss project needs, gaps and strategies for proposed transit routes between the two cities.

“We continue to work with our transportation partners to deliver statewide mobility by providing enhanced transportation choices to Nebraskans,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “Gauging the interest of Nebraska motorists in a Lincoln to Omaha intercity bus route is an important step in meeting our goal of maximizing existing transportation resources.”

Nebraska residents are encouraged to attend any of the open house meetings, scheduled as follows:

 Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Greenwood Fire Hall (251 Broad Street,

Greenwood, NE 68366)

 Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Lancaster County Extension Office

(444 Cherrycreek Rd., Lincoln, NE 68528)

 Friday, September 6, 2019, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center

(2825 Y Street, Omaha, NE 68107)

This project is part of Nebraska’s Mobility Management program, which seeks to coordinate and improve transportation options for Nebraskans. Anticipated completion of the study is spring of 2020.

“We look forward to working with our consultant and University partners to facilitate coordination among transportation providers and improving mobility options across the state,” said Kari Ruse, NDOT Transit

Manager.

More information about Nebraska’s transit program and mobility management is available at https://nebraskatransit.com/.