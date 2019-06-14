NDOT to host series of flood recovery update meetings

The Nebraska Department of Transportation continues to work on restoring and opening roads and bridges that were severely damaged in the historic flooding in March.

NDOT plans to hold four public meetings this month to update the public on recovery efforts.

The open house meetings are scheduled as follows:

- District 1 Flood Recovery Meeting: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. in the Kimmel Conference Room (5995 G Road, Nebraska City, NE 68410)

- District 3 Flood Recovery Meeting: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. at the Lifelong Learning Center (601 E. Benjamin Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701)

- District 8 Flood Recovery Meeting: Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Holt County Annex (128 N. 6th Street, O’Neill, NE 68763)

- District 3 Flood Recovery Meeting: Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. in the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Conference Room (2523 Woodbine Street, Niobrara, NE 68760)

The open houses will feature informational displays and handouts including project details and timelines with NDOT representatives available to help answer questions about flood recovery efforts.

Nebraska residents are encouraged to attend a meeting in their area.