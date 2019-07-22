NE-TF1 members honored for actions during March floods

On Monday, eight members of Nebraska Task Force 1 were honored by the mayor for their heroic actions during the March flood.

(Source: KOLN).

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird presented the Award of Excellence to members of Lincoln Fire and Rescue who serve on Task Force 1.

On March 14th, members were deployed to help rescue trapped flood victims in areas like Monroe and Columbus.

Over the course of two days, the team was able to rescue 18 people and six animals.

"Slowing down, taking a breath, knowing that this is what we're prepared for and we're going to send our people out to do dangerous things but to do it with educated decisions and do that as safe as we can to make sure everyone comes home when it's over with,” said NE-TF1 Leader, Captain Dan Ripley.

Only members of Lincoln Fire and Rescue are able to receive the award but Mayor Gaylor Baird also recognized five other members of NE-TF1 who were part of the flood rescues in March.