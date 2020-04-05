NE doctors urge Gov. Ricketts to enforce stricter COVID-19 limitations

A group of doctors has urged Gov. Pete Ricketts to impose stricter measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, just as the state reported 40 new cases of the coronavirus.

Ricketts has imposed restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather in one place and has closed bars and restaurants. But the Republican has resisted following the course of leaders in most other U.S. states by imposing a stay-at-home order.

Forty-five doctors from Grand Island on Saturday published an open letter warning "the incidence is going to increase dramatically...if nothing further is done to mitigate the spread in our community.