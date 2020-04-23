NEBRASKAland DAYS selected as the 2019 Event of the Year by Rocky Mountain Country Music Association

Exciting news from the NEBRASKAland DAYS' office.

NEBRASKAland DAYS was selected from a prestigious group of nominees as the 2019 Event of the Year at a virtual presentation of the Rocky Mountain Country Music Association Awards Wednesday. The show, originally scheduled for March 13, was prerecorded and aired on Facebook Wednesday.

Executive Director of NEBRASKAland DAYS David Fudge says the organization is feeling very blessed. NEBRASKAland DAYS is the event of the year, and he says, "It's such an incredible honor to be recognized by our peers."

2020 marks the 3rd year in a row NEBRASKAland DAYS was nominated for the award.

It’s the second major award in six months for Nebraska’s official statewide celebration, which Nebraska Tourism named its 2019 Large Market event of the year in October.

“Any time you are recognized by your peers is gratifying,” Fudge said.

Other 2019 Event of the Year nominees were the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque; the Greeley (Colorado) Stampede; ND Country Fest in New Salem, North Dakota; Seven Peaks in Buena Vista, Colorado; Cheyenne Frontier Days; and Under the Big Sky in Whitefish, Montana.