NEBRASKAland Days postponing 2020 celebration

NEBRASKAland Days held out as long as they could in hopes the annual festival could proceed. This morning the organization took to social media to make the announcement that the 2020 festival is postponed.

The Nebraskaland Days Committee cancelled this year's summer celebration and made the announcement Friday morning. The state's official celebration pumps more than $21-million into the local economy.

Officials say people who bought tickets can hold them for a later date or request a refund. The committee is still hoping to produce the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and other events later this summer.

Executive Director David Fudge said, “We are going to go through the process of rescheduling then hope conditions improve enough so we can get together again.”

Fudge says they held out as long as they could. He says , "But, it's unrealistic at this point to think we'll be able to get it in." Fudge also knows several local businesses and community organizations raise a lot of money to fund their budgets during Nebraskaland Days. He says the cancellation decision weighed heavily on the committee.

Governor Pete Ricketts told the state earlier this week in a daily address to the public that he did not see how “town days or festivals” would be able to proceed as normal,” with social distancing being expected to be necessary “throughout the summer and into the fall.”

