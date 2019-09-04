NEFT1 remains on stand by in Orlando

16 members of Nebraska Task Force One remain at a command center in Orlando preparing to help with Hurricane Dorian.

According to Chief Jim Bopp, the 16 members of NETF1 who were sent to Orlando earlier this week are on stand by should they be needed.

The group specializes in water rescues, and has four boats with them, Bopp said.

Bopp said NETF1 is in the command center with a number of other resources, including FEMA and the National Guard.

The group is paying close attention to the path of the hurricane, which has been downgraded to a Category 2.

