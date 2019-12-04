NET to televise NCAA matches this weekend

NET and the Nebraska Athletic Department announced Wednesday that the Huskers' NCAA Tournament first-round match on Friday at 7 p.m. against Ball State will be televised statewide on NET.

If the Huskers advance to Saturday's 7 p.m. second-round match against Missouri or Northern Iowa, that match will also be televised live on NET.

The NET broadcasts will also be streamed online for free at BTNPlus.com or the BTN+ app. Larry Punteney and Kathi Wieskamp will call the action for NET from the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Friday's Missouri/Northern Iowa match will have a free live stream on BTNPlus.com and the BTN+ app.

All of Nebraska's matches will also be available on the radio on Husker Sports Network affiliates. A free live audio stream will also be available on Huskers.com, and the action can be heard on the official Huskers app.