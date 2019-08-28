NICU babies at a Lincoln hospital gear up in "Husker Beanies"

Some little husker fans are ready for their first big game on Saturday, thanks to volunteers at CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Wednesday, they made a special visit to babies in the NICU and delivered Husker beanies. The hospital also gave the babies "Future Husker" t-shirts.

Talent and time went into knitting the Husker baby beanies. Each little hat took almost four hours to finish. Volunteer Sandy Tondreau knitted 16 of them herself.

The CHI volunteer coordinator told 10/11 NOW these beanies also brought a warm touch to the volunteers.

"I think it gives them a good feeling knowing that they're going to a little baby or maybe a prayer shawl is going to an elderly person who really needs that comfort at that time," said Leanne Miller.

So far in 2019, 40 hospital volunteers have knitted and crocheted for almost 10,000 hours.

One of the mothers said during a stressful time, this means more than just getting a hat.

"That's really exciting that people take their time and recognize that we're here and that we need a little piece or normalcy. So, getting a Husker hat, it shows that people are thinking of us is amazing," said Melisa Long, baby Gracelynn's mother.

Melisa told 10/11 NOW that her babygirl Gracelynn is looking forward to the football game and will be listening to it this weekend. More beanies will be handed out to other babies in the maternity center, including the post par-tum unit.

Hospital volunteers say they plan on making little orange pumpkin hats for the NICU babies in the fall.