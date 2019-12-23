NORAD tracking Santa's journey around the world

Once again this Christmas Eve, the North American Aerospace Defense Command or NORAD is tracking Santa as he makes his trip around the world.

NORAD doesn't know Santa's exact path, but they do their best to predict where the man in red will go next.

"Santa's route typically starts at the international date line in the Pacific and then he'll move west. Now only Santa really knows his route, but historically speaking he'll stop at children's houses between 9pm and midnight, but only when you children are sleeping," said Captain Katie Spencer.

NORAD relies on fighter jets, technology and "Santa Cams" to see just where he and his reindeer are their 24-hour, 91,000 mile journey.

"He travels at the speed of starlight, faster than starlight. But fun fact when Santa enters North American air space and our jet fighters intercept him he slows down because Santa loves to wave to our jet pilots in the sky," said Captain Spencer.

NORAD and its predecessor the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) have tracked Santa's flight around the world since 1955.

NORAD'S website said it all started, "after a Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD Commander-in-Chief's operations 'hotline.' The Director of Operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, had his staff check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole. Children who called were given updates on his location, and a tradition was born."

This Christmas Eve Captain Spencer said more than 1,500 volunteers will give their time to answer phone calls and emails from kids around the world.

To find out where Santa is on his trip you can email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com or call 1-877-HI-NORAD (446-6723)

NORAD said tracking Santa every year is possible thanks to volunteers and "the generous support of corporate licensees who bear virtually all of the costs."