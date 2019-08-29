NPPD dispatching crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian

NPPD has been requested by American Public Power Association to arrive in Orlando prior to Hurricane Dorian making landfall.

Nebraska Public Power District will send 18 line technicians and supervisory staff from NPPD. The crews will leave Friday morning from Nebraska, set to arrive in Sunday in Orlando.

At the request of the American Public Power Association, NPPD crews will assist in restoration work for the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC), a public power entity. The NPPD crews were asked to arrive prior to the hurricane making landfall so that once the storm has passed the power restoration process can begin. OUC serves approximately 225,000 customers, and is the 14th largest municipal utility in the country.

The crews from NPPD will also be utilizing 18 vehicles, including a digger truck, two small bucket trucks and two large bucket trucks, five pickups, plus trailers and all terrain utility vehicles. Including six days of travel to and from Orlando, the crews are expected to be out of state for approximately two weeks.

Line technicians from Plattsmouth, Geneva, York, O'Neill, Norfolk, Ogallala, Atkinson, Creighton, Hartington, Scottsbluff, Chadron, and Lexington will make the journey. Crews are expected to leave prior to 8 a.m. Friday morning from NPPD's York Operations Center and expected to arrive in Orlando Sunday.