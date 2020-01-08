NPPD wants to alert people near Shickley of use of drone

With the recent reports of drone sightings in recent days, Nebraska Public
Power District wants to alert the public in the area of Shickley, Neb., of
work that will be conducted utilizing a drone.
NPPD’s contractor, UVA RECON, will fly a drone in the area near Shickley
starting on Tuesday, January 14 for three days to inspect an existing high
voltage transmission line.
Flights will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. each of those days. There
will be no flights at night. NPPD will be conducting inspection of the
transmission line in to identify defective wire issues before the line is
taken out of service for maintenance.