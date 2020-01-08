NPPD wants to alert people near Shickley of use of drone

With the recent reports of drone sightings in recent days, Nebraska Public

Power District wants to alert the public in the area of Shickley, Neb., of

work that will be conducted utilizing a drone.

NPPD’s contractor, UVA RECON, will fly a drone in the area near Shickley

starting on Tuesday, January 14 for three days to inspect an existing high

voltage transmission line.

Flights will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. each of those days. There

will be no flights at night. NPPD will be conducting inspection of the

transmission line in to identify defective wire issues before the line is

taken out of service for maintenance.