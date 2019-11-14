NPPD warns against McCook tree-trimming scam

Officials from Nebraska Public Power District are warning customers, particularly in the McCook area, that an individual is contacting customers about tree trimming that NPPD is requiring the work to be done and asking for cash payment.

NPPD said that when they do necessary tree trimming near power lines there is no charge to the landowner for the work. The utility recommends that if approached they should contact local law enforcement in McCook or law enforcement where they live, and NPPD at 1-888-ASK-NPPD (1-888-275-6773).