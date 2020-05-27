NSAA: one year rule change for 2020 physicals

The NSAA has been busy this spring making decisions such as having the state basketball tournament with limited fans to cancelling spring sports seasons. Now, they're making a new rule for the 2020 school year that's concerning to area doctors.

The NSAA has decided to allow 2019 physicals to be good for the 2020 school year. This comes after the NSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee unanimously recommended the idea to the NSAA board.

"We were contacted by a group of physicians that their offices were closed, and they didn't know when they were going to reopen because of this virus that we are going through," said NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar. "We tried to protect our health care professionals not to be overrun at a certain time."

The NSAA said they got guidance from the National Federation of State High School Associations about other state who were also foregoing physicals this year.

"We know that the NSAA put out recommendations that doctors in the whole state have come out against," said Dr. Phil Boucher.

Dr. Phil Boucher is encouraging parents to still see their doctor even though it's not required. He said they're seeing a lot of unchecked mental health issues in teenagers, and he doesn't want that to go unnoticed.

"We're not seeing as many of them which means they're out in the community not getting tended too," said Dr. Boucher. "Their parents might think they're just angsty or their mood is depressed because they're in quarantine."

"Next year we'll be back to where it says as of May 1 you have to have that new physical, and that'll be an every year type of thing," said Bellar.

The NSAA is also encouraging parents to have their children get a physical if they're concerned about an unchecked medical issue or vaccine.