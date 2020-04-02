NSAA cancels remainder of Spring events

The NSAA has cancelled the remainder of Spring events for the 2020 season.

Below is a full release by the NSAA:

"All remaining NSAA activity practices and competitions, including district and state competitions, have been cancelled for this school year. These cancellations are part of a new Directed Health Measure issued by Governor Ricketts.

Bylaw 3.2.7 (Summer Activities) will go into effect on May 26th. In the interim, Bylaw 3.2.6.1 (School-Year, Out-of-Season) is expected to be followed by all member school athletic programs.

The NSAA continues to encourage all member schools to follow CDC, local, state and federal health department recommendations."