NSAA helps celebrate seniors through social media

Thousands of Nebraska seniors saw their athletic careers come to an abrupt end this week, now the NSAA is trying to highlight those seniors through social media.

The Nebraska School Actives Association kicked off their senior spotlight campaign Friday. Any student, coach, teacher, administrator, or parent can post photos of seniors competing and add the hashtag #NSAASeniorSalute.

Those with the NSAA said this won't replace the spring season, but they've gotten a great response for area schools and players.

"We want to highlight all of our awesome student athletes, and you just feel the worst for the kids because they didn't ask to go through this..." said Ashton Honnor, Marketing Specialist at NSAA. "Anything we can do to help our student athletes and our students we're very excited to do that."

The social media posts can be uploaded on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. The NSAA said they'll keep the campaign going as long as they're getting responses.