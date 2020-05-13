NSAA outlines rules for using school weight rooms

This week the Governor announced schools will be allowed to open weight rooms for use by all student-athletes as long as they follow gym guidelines in June.

Wednesday, the Nebraska School Activities Association sent a message to all NSAA member schools to provide guidance.

"Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each NSAA member school," Jeff Stauss, NSAA Assistant Director.

The NSAA said these requirements must be followed when conducting voluntary strength and conditioning sessions:

-Maintain social distance by being 6 feet apart

-Follow gathering guidelines of groups of 10 or less students

-Groups of 10 or less must be pre-determined

-Once groups determined, students may not switch from one group to another

-Interaction between groups shall be avoided

-Sessions can only include weightlifting, running, and exercises designed to promote physical fitness

-Sport-specific drills are not permitted, and sport-specific equipment may not be used

-Implement diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces following the guidance of the CDC

-It is the responsibility of each NSAA member school to comply with the above requirements

Additionally, NSAA member school sponsored camps, clinics and open gyms are prohibited in any sport at this time. According to the NSAA, should the conditions warrant, these requirements will be adjusted.