NSAA suspends all activities and practices

The NSAA has suspended all spring activities and practices.

Below is the full statement from the NSAA:

"Effective Monday, March 16 all NSAA activity practices are suspended until Monday, March 30 and all NSAA activity competitions are suspended until Thursday, April 2. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.

Member schools and student-participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution & Bylaws and activity manuals during this time.

As more information becomes available, official updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media platforms."