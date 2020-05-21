NSAA votes to add girls wrestling as a sport

The NSAA Board of Directors voted 7-1 Thursday to add Girls Wrestling as an emerging sport.

As outlined in the proposal, girls wrestling shall be added as a winter sports season beginning with the 2020 - 2021 NSAA calendar year.

This proposed plan is to have a two year transition period that would permit girls the option of participating in both their school’s boys and girls lineup during the regular season contests only.

After the two year transition period, the NSAA Girls Wrestling Advisory Committee will determine if numbers have grown to support girls vs girls only season.

There will be ten girls weight classes. The proposal states the actual weight classes will be determined from the alpha assessment data in an effort to achieve as much equal distribution in weight classes as possible.

A one class state tournament will be established by the NSAA

The National Federation of State High School Associations participation numbers for girls wrestling grew from 16,562 in 2018 to 21,124 in 2019. A 27.5 percent increase of 4,562 girls across the nation.