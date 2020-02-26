NSDA Annual Meeting

We paid a visit to the Nebraska State Dairy Association annual meeting to hear what producers are talking about when it comes to the dairy industry.

During our visit, we talked with Bill Thiele of Clearwater, who is the current president of the NSDA. He runs a dairy operation with family members in the Clearwater area. He talked with us about the role of the dairy association and producers. "The association wants to be a voice for the dairy industry," Thiele said. "We are very much expanding our role in being an advocate at the Legislative level, and keeping our members informed about what's going on in the industry. And we also are active through the help of Nebraska Extension when it comes to education for our members."

The annual meeting is the one time every year that producers and people they are dependent on come together in one place. "We have a lot of vendors here today," Thiele said. "They enjoy the fact that it's one place where they can count on seeing the majority of their customers."

One of the top key issues that producers were thinking about at the annual meeting was the need for more milk processors in Nebraska. "Dairy can be a dynamic workhorse for economic development in the state," Thiele said. "It's always a difficult process to attract processors. It's not something you can do in just a couple of months. But there seems to be some interest from two or three entities. They have indicated an interest. We never know where that's going to lead, but I'm more optimistic now than I have been for quite some time."

The Nebraska State Dairy Association annual meeting included a dinner, and awards and recognition ceremony and farmer, agricultural advocate and radio host Trent Loos was the keynote speaker.