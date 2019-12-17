NSEA promoting bill allowing teachers to physically intervene with students

The Nebraska State Education Association is asking injured teachers to fill out its survey in support of a bill to let them intervene in physical situations.

The survey asks teachers to anonymously fill out information saying how they were hurt by students in the classroom.

Legislative Bill 147 states teachers would have the right to physically intervene if a student is harming themselves, another teacher, administrator or another student.

"We want to make sure disruption is not taken away from other students and that children are not getting hurt and educators are not getting hurt," said NSEA president Jenni Benson.

The bill has restrictions on the amount of physical intervention, as teachers can only grab the hands, wrists and torso of students.

Clover Frederick is a Lincoln mother who opposes the bill and said she believes in other option.

"I think our teachers already do an amazing job and give them tools to use their words rather than get physical, I think that's better for everybody," Frederick said.

Both Frederick and Benson agree on certain deescalation tactics when it comes to restraining children.

"What this bill looks at is that moment in time of separating that situation for the safety for the safety of the students," Benson said.

Frederick said using physical intervention is not the answer in helping students.

"There are all sorts of deescalation steps and lots and lots of things that should happen before physically restraining a student," Frederick said.

The bill would protect teachers from legal trouble if it uses the appropriate amount of physical restraint.

It is expected to be up for debate in the legislature on Jan. 13