NSP apprehends three following investigation of robbery in Bladen

Nebraska State Patrol Investigators have arrested one adult and took into temporary custody two juveniles in connection with a home-invasion robbery that occurred in the late evening hours of May 5 in Bladen, Nebraska.

Investigators arrested Casey Cassell, 19, of Kenesaw, and took into temporary custody two juveniles, identified as the three people involved in the robbery on Friday. The investigation has revealed that the suspects knocked on the door of a residence in Bladen at approximately 11:00 p.m. on May 5, and then forced their way into the home when the victim answered the door.

Once inside the home, the suspects struck the 78-year-old resident with their fists and broke into a safe. The three suspects attempted to steal firearms, silver, and ammunition. As the three left the home, the homeowner fired multiple shots with another firearm. No persons were struck with gunfire. The suspects dropped most of what they had stolen.

Cassell was arrested in Central City, Nebraska this morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Cassell was lodged in Webster County Jail on charges of robbery and 3rd degree assault. The two juveniles, a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, have been referred to probation.