NSP Helicopter pursuit leads to arrest in Lincoln

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a motorcycle rider Sunday evening following an aerial pursuit in Lincoln.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the NSP Aviation Support Division was providing aerial support to Troopers and Lincoln Police Officers as they monitored traffic on O Street in Lincoln. The Trooper Pilot observed a motorcycle driving erratically and splitting vehicles near 33rd and O. The pilot notified troopers on the ground and initiated an aerial pursuit of the motorcycle as it reached speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.

The NSP helicopter continued to follow the motorcycle, while directing troopers to the area. The motorcycle nearly hit a pedestrian as it passed through downtown Lincoln. It then traveled to the area of West A and South Coddington Streets where a trooper attempted a traffic stop. The rider refused to stop and attempted to turn around and pass the trooper at a slow speed. The rider then lost control at a slow speed and laid the motorcycle down. He was then immediately taken into custody. The rider was not injured.

The rider, Farean Iron Shell, 40, of Lincoln, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, traffic violations and expired registration. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.