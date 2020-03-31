NSP Investigating Reported Accidental Shooting Death

The Nebraska State Patrol and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Sheridan County earlier this month.

On March 15, NSP Investigators and Sheridan County Deputies were called to a residence at 6602 250th Trail in Gordon in reference to an accidental death. Preliminary indicators lead investigators to believe that Shanita Anderson, 44, of Gordon, was killed in an accidental discharge of a firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Nebraska State Patrol Troop E at 308-632-1223.